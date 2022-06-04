Tidy your garage with this auto-retracting extension cord reel at $64 (20% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Giraffe Tools (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of air and water hose reels as well as extension cord reels from $64 shipped. Our favorite from this sale is the 16/3 40-foot Extension Cord Reel for $63.99. Down from $80, you’re saving 20% today and this discount saves 20% from its regular going rate. Designed to mount to your ceiling or wall and plug in, the extension cord measures 40 feet and has a triple tap on the end to plug in three devices at once. Not only that, but the wall bracket has a 180-degree swivel capability so the cord can come out wherever you need it. Shop the rest of the sale at Amazon and then head below for more.

If you have more heavy-duty tasks to complete, then we recommend picking up this 12/3 50-foot extension cord for $35 at Amazon. Given that you’re saving an additional $29, this extension cord actually has the ability to carry more power to heavier-duty tools compared to the 16/3 cord found above. However, it doesn’t come in the same retractable housing and there’s not a triple tap on the end, so do keep that in mind.

A great way to use either extension cord above is to clean up your yard. Well, right now you can check out yesterday’s New Green Deals roundup. We found the Greenworks 14-inch corded electric chainsaw on sale for $52, down from its normal going rate $67. Plus, you can swing by both our tools and green deals guides to find other ways to save on various gear for your home.

Giraffe Tools Extension Cord Reel features:

This power cord reel consists of a sturdy polypropylene case that is impact resistant, the abrasion- and wear-resistant power cable is also resistant to oil, water, acids, alkalis, UV-lights, ozone, kinking, and low temperatures.

The 40 feet premium commercial SJT cable can be locked at any position as you need. Give the cord a small tug, it will retract automatically towards the reel without hassle or tangle. The adjustable cord stopper will ensure the triple outlet is always in your reach.

If there is an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current from an overload or short circuit, the built-in circuit-breaker will automatically be operated to protect the reel and operator; This button can also be manual switched to cut off the power as you need.

