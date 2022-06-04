Today only, pick up iPhone 13 cases or smartphone car mounts from $12.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Humixx Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of smartphone cases and car mounts priced from $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the iPhone 13 Pro Case for $15.19, though once you clip the on-page coupon the price drops down to $14.43. Down from $20, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. Designed to be lightweight yet protective, this case weighs just 35g and will fit your iPhone 13 Pro quite nicely. It’s also nano-coated to reject fingerprints and stay nicer longer than others. This is far from the only discount available today, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for other iPhone cases as well as car smartphone mounts. Then, head below for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $5 at Amazon. You’ll find that this is a great way to round out your iPhone protection as this will help keep your device’s display scratch-free, and even assist in protecting against cracking in certain scenarios.

Don’t forget to check out our Smartphone Accessories roundup from yesterday where we found a 20W USB-C charger for just $7.50. This charger will pair great with your iPhone should you pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable and also works with MagSafe adapters, iPad, Android smartphones, and more.

Humixx iPhone 13 Pro Case features:

Quality certified by SGS(🥇MIL-STD-810G 516.6), the translucent iPhone 13 pro case survived 5,000+ times 10ft drop tests. The unique embedded TPU Half-Runway 4-corner Airbags can absorb impact layer by layer. 🔰 The 2nd generation of the “Iron Traveler” reinforced Non-slip and Shockproof frame has a multi-layer cushion structure. Pro drop protection against drops, bumps, and tumbles for your iPhone. This case weighs only 34g, which is even lighter than an egg. So it will not add an extra burden to your iPhone 13 pro. Besides, It slim fits your iPhone 13 pro perfectly while providing shockproof protection, is easy to carry as well as is pocket-friendly. This protective case is covered with skin-friendly and Nano-Oleophobic coating, fully anti-fingerprints, and resistance oil stains or non-yellowing, and also let you enjoy the ultimate touch feeling. Soft TPU silicone edge is not only easy to install/remove, but also NOT cause any damage to your phone like scratches or impacts

