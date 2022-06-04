XShot’s Excel foam blaster combo kit with 48 darts sees first discount of 2022 to $17, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of sports and outdoor toys priced from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the XShot Excel Foam Blaster Combo Kit for $17. Normally $20, this marks the first discount that we’ve seen so far this year at Amazon, saving 15%. The full kit includes two six dart Reflex blasters, two single dart Kickback blasters, three plastic cans, and 48 foam darts. All of this combines to be the perfect dueling setup for foam dart wars at home, or even just shootouts to see who’s the most accurate. Plus, you can save on NERF, Little Tikes, and more in Amazon’s sale, so be sure to give that a look for additional ways to save. Then, head below for more deals.

If you just want a single blaster, consider the XShot Excel Vigilante Foam Dart Blaster that can be picked up for $13 at Amazon. It comes with 12 darts and four cans so you can practice accuracy and blasting away the competition on a tighter budget.

After a long battle, be sure to have a place to relax by picking up a firebowl that’s also on sale today from $110. You could also take the Sonos Roam and place it somewhere on the battlefield to play music or atmospheric sounds for a more in-depth experience. Right now, the Roam is on sale for $143, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate.

XShot Excel Foam Blaster Combo Kit features:

Kickback & Reflex Combo Pack: This Pack Features Four Blasters, For All Your Blasting Needs! This Is The Ultimate Arsenal Pack For Your Next Blaster Battle

X-Shot Reflex 6: The Reflex Possesses An Extremely Rapid Rate Of Fire, Where Its Automatically Priming Barrel Allows The Shooter To Fire Off A 6-Dartround With Total Accuracy

X-Shot Kickback: The Kickback Is The Perfect Small Blaster That Actually Kicksback When Taking On Targets 27M Away! Perfect For Dual-Wielding

