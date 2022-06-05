Greenwork Pro 80V cordless electric lawn mower features a 60-minute runtime at $346, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Greenworks 80V Electric Outdoor Tools at up to 41% off. One of the standouts from today’s deal is the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower with 4Ah battery and 60 minutes charger for $345.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 31% discount is a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this lawn mower. The high efficiency, brushless motor used inside this mower will provide more torque, less noise, and a longer lifespan than usual gas mowers. The 7-position height adjustment is handled with a single lever and allows you to set the cutting height for a certain grass length. Then, you can choose whether you’re bagging the clippings, mulching them, or just ejecting them out the side. With an electric mower, you never have to worry about gas or oil again, and that means no emissions as well. Keep reading for other Greenworks Pro tool deals.

After you finish checking out the Greenworks Pro tools part of today’s deal, be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Right now you can pick up the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Tiller/Cultivator for $95, a return to the all-time low we’ve seen this year and just in time to prepare your garden.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Up to 60 minutes run-time with fully charged 4.0Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique.

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life.

Single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all grass conditions.

Durable 21″ cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently.

