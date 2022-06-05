Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip see refurbished discount down to $95 (Orig. $200)

Woot is now offering the recently-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $94.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $200 in new condition, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low at $105 off. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Already more affordable than the lower-end Beats Studio Buds, the lead deal is really as good as it gets for those willing to go with a refurbished offering. But if you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but also want a new condition pair, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $70 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. 

With as many notable headphones deals as there are this weekend, it’s also no wonder that Woot is delivering such a competitive offer. On the Apple side of things, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year on AirPods Pro at $180 to go alongside the even higher-end AirPods Max at $99 off. Also joining in on the savings, Samsung is keeping pace by discounting its two latest ANC earbud sets. The flagship Galaxy Buds Pro are now sitting at $120 and complemented by the Buds 2 at $95.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: 

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

