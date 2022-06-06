ASUS’ two-tone PNK LTD Edition ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard reaches new low at $110

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard PNK LTD Edition for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this keyboard. The two-tone keyboard comes equipped with Cherry MX Brown switches and vibrant per-key backlighting and underglow on both sides, all powered by Aura Sync. Dedicated media keys allow you to quickly adjust volume or control music without having to leave your game. Making gear your own is an important part of any setup with the Strix Flare coming with a customizable illuminated badge with the lighting being controlled in the same Aura Sync software. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $28.50. Unlike the ASUS option above, this is a membrane-style keyboard which means you get an IP32 spill rating for when those intense gaming sessions cause accidents. Five programmable macro keys will allow you to set up hotkeys and, as its name implies, macros for making more complex games easier to play. The RGB lighting is also a step down to a zone-based system that is customizable in the UNLEASH RGB software. If you want to use mechanical switches, you can grab the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro for just $70. You regain per-key lighting and have N-Key rollover to prevent missed keystrokes.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking to upgrade your computer’s internal storage, you can get the SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen 3 SSD for $179.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare PNK LTD Edition Gaming Keyboard features:

The ultimate combination of gaming performance and personalization, the ROG Strix flare features responsive Cherry MX Brown RGB switches with Asus Aura Sync, sharing lighting effects across all aura Sync-capable products. Take control of your gaming experience with on-the-fly macros recording, USB pass through, integrated media controls, and customizable badge.

