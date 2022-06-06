Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger with 6-ft. power cable now under $22.50 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger for $22.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the deal above. While you will find this one marked down to $20 directly from Belkin, the $8 shipping fee brings it back up to what is essentially the regular price at Amazon. Typically $30 direct and $28 at Amazon, today’s deal is 20% off and the lowest we can find. Delivering 7.5W of power to MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and 13 devices, the puck-style charger now comes in at about $11.50 less than the Apple variant. The black colorway is joined by one-handed placement as well as an LED charging indicator and a 6-foot power cable (no wall charger included). More details below. 

You can save slightly more with Spigen’s comparable ArcField charger. I have been using this one for quite some time and it has offered flawless magnetic connectivity and charging ever since. It currently sells for just over $21 Prime shipped at Amazon with a nearly identical feature set to our lead deal. 

Then head over to our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning for a breakdown of all of the best charging solutions on sale right now. Anker also kicked off WWDC Apple gear accessory sale today starting at $13 Prime shipped and including everything from cables, and MagSafe chargers to power strips, and more. Take a closer look at our top picks from the sale in today’s coverage

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger features:

  • Seamless magnetic attachment for more efficient charging and easy one-handed placement
  • Small, slim and portable – perfect for travel
  • An extra-long 2M/6ft cable allows for flexible placement at home or in the office
  • LED light indicates foreign object detection and keeps your MagSafe enabled iPhones charging safely

