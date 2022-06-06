Upgrade your stream with Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Mic while it’s back down at $70 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone back down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched directly from the official site, this one has fetched closer to $80 for the most part across 2022 and now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Blue Microphones (now a Logitech company) creates some of the better USB mics in the price range and its Nano variant sits in the middle of the lineup as one of the more versatile and practical options for most folks. It features multiple pickup patterns that support everything from solo podcasting and streaming to YouTube videos, voice-over work, music demos, and Zoom meetings. Alongside on-board controls for headphone volume, muting, and input gain, it connects directly to your computer over USB and works alongside Blue VO!CE software to provide “enhanced effects, advanced modulation, and HD audio sample” to your broadcasts/recordings. More details below.

A notable lower-cost alternative to our lead deal is the HyperX SoloCast. This model is selling for over $55 shipped at Amazon and is a notable option for gaming, streamers, and podcasting. Just be sure to hit up our hands-on video review and this feature piece on how to get the most out of the HyperX SoloCast.

Then check out some of the latest releases in the podcasting and content creation space. Not only did Teenage Engineering launch the exciting new OP-1 Field synth gadget, but there has also been a number of other notable new gear unveiled as of late:

Blue Yeti Nano features:

Legendary Blue broadcast sound: Yeti Nano features 2 custom mic capsules to give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording and streaming

Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples

Multiple pickup patterns: Cardioid and omni pickup patterns are optimal for pro recording and streaming, Zoom meetings, Twitch gaming, podcasting, YouTube videos, voice-overs and more

Compact footprint and aesthetic: Yeti Nano USB condenser microphone fits on any desktop and looks great on camera, simply plug ‘n play on your Mac or PC and start recording instantly

