Govee’s RGBIC Glide Wall Light Kit sees 35% discount to $65 shipped, more from $5

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its RGBIC Wi-Fi Glide LED Wall Light Kit for $64.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE6062I at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 at Amazon and today’s deal not only saves 35%, but also marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in months. These light bars mount to the wall with some 3M Command strips so you can remove them without destroying paint. The RGBIC technology allows the entire kit to display up to 57 colors at one time and reproduces 16 million colors in total. The entire kit includes six bars and one 90-degree corner piece for turning an angle. Plus, the system ties into Alexa as well as Google Home through Wi-Fi for controlling your lighting through multiple systems with ease. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional Govee discounts.

Also on sale from Govee’s official Amazon storefront is its 1,000-lumen RGBW Remote Controlled LED Light for $4.99 with the code GOVEE6014T at checkout. This is a 50% discount and consequentially marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While this bulb won’t connect to your smart home, you can control it with the included remote or just by turning it on/off with the wall switch. Plus, the W in RGBW means it’s designed to reproduce white colors properly from a dedicated diode, whereas normal RGB bulbs have to mix the three color LEDs together for that. Plus, with a 1,000-lumen brightness, this is plenty of light to illuminate your desk or room with ease.

Looking for other smart home savings? You won’t want to miss on the Google Nest thermostat deals that we found earlier today. The discounts start at $100 and there’s up to $30 or more in savings available here, so be sure to give those sales a look before the prices go back up.

Govee RGBIC Glide Wall Light Kit features:

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 57 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

React to Your Music: Govee closet lights allow you to control it through APP, with 40 scene modes and 12 music modes to choose from. You can also use the APP to customize your LED light. Govee is committed to providing you with a colorful visual feast.

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 7 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. (only 1 Adapter) And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

