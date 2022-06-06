Highlighters, tattoo markers, pens, more up to 50% off in today’s BIC Gold Box from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of BIC writing utensils for your home office and art kit. One standout is the 24-pack of BIC Brite Liner Chisel Tip Highlighters in yellow for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, they more typically sell for $9.50 and are now at a new Amazon 2022 low. They deliver a pen-shaped design for a more “comfortable grip” alongside a “super-bright fluorescent ink that makes highlights stand out.” These highlighters won’t dry out even if left uncapped for up to 8 hours, according to BIC, and the chisel tip is great for making both thick and thin lines. Head below for more BIC Gold Box deals on pens, mechanical pencils, temporary tattoo markers, and more. 

Another great addition to just about any home office is a brand new MacBook and the 13-inch M1 pro model is seeing a notable WWDC discount at Amazon. Currently $149 off the going rate, this is the lowest price in a couple months and a notable chance to land a machine that has been hard to get as of late. Head over to this morning’s coverage for a complete run down of what to expect and additional details on the feature list. 

BIC Brite Liner Chisel Tip Highlighters features:

  • Super-bright fluorescent ink makes highlights stand out
  • Versatile chisel tip creates both thin and thick lines
  • Won’t dry out even when left uncapped for up to 8 hours
  • Pen-shaped design for a comfortable grip
  • 24 yellow highlighters per pack

