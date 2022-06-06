Bring home a Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer for $118 (Reg. $230, 2022 low), more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $112 or more off a range of Little tikes sets for the kids. One epic standout here is the Little Tikes Jr. Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer for $117.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and currently ons ale for $149 at Walmart, this one has sold for between $170 and $229 at Amazon for most of this year where it is now at a new 2022 low just in time for the summer. Measuring out at 10 by 7 by 5 feet once inflated, it delivers a soft bouncey castle experience with mesh sides to keep the kids safe. A series of stakes anchor it to the ground “while a heavy-duty blower provides continuous airflow.” Little Tikes says it is also made of a “puncture-resistant material.” More Little Tikes Gold Box deals below.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Little Tikes Gold Box offers waiting for you right here. Ranging from pretend BBQ cookout sets and those adorable foot-powered vehicles to the folding water play table, and more, this is a notable chance to land some fun new gear for the kids this summer from just $8 Prime shipped.

Speaking of the kids, if you’re looking at something more high-tech the new refreshed Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great place to start. Unveiled back in mid-May, Amazon is readying the latest edition of its affordable tablet devices for both you and the kids with enhanced performance and battery life alongside USB0C connectivity and more. All of the details you need are in our launch coverage.

Little Tikes Jr. Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer features:

Approximately 10′ x 7′ x 5′ total inflated size

Three mesh sides protect children, and let parents watch the fun

Stakes anchor the bouncer firmly in place, while a heavy-duty blower provides continuous airflow

Built of puncture-resistant material

For outdoor home backyard use only

