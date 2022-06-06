Panasonic Portable Water Flosser just hit a new Amazon all-time low at under $24.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Portable Water Flosser for $24.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 39% off the going rate and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. “The Panasonic Cordless Water Flosser uses pulsating targeted jets of water to remove food debris and plaque from teeth for healthier oral care.” This is an affordable battery-powered option from a brand name you can trust with 2-speed options and a form-factor as ideal at home as it is on the road. The whole unit is waterproof so you can clean it off under running water with 20 minutes of continuous use until the batteries need to be flipped out. Head below for more details.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name model for less than today’s lead deal, there are some popular options on Amazon worth consideration. This Gealm Cordless Water Dental Flosser comes in at $20 Prime shipped right now, delivering a similar experience to the model above. And this one doesn’t need batteries as it is rechargeable over USB, which may or may not be even more convenient for some folks.

If you’re in the market for a new smart electric toothbrush, our ongoing deal on the LED SmartRing-equipped Oral-B model might work for you. It is now matching the lowest price we have tracked this year with integrated companion app features as well the customizable LEDs and more. Everything you need to know about is right here and swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

Panasonic Portable Water Flosser features:

Easy, Effective Flossing is Here: The Panasonic Cordless Water Flosser uses pulsating targeted jets of water to remove food debris and plaque from teeth for healthier oral care

Portable Design for Travel: A collapsible design neatly stores nozzle and easily fits in bags and luggage for travel; use at home, the office, gym or while on vacation

Two Speed Settings for Comfort: Use pulsing high speed for normal, everyday cleaning, and low speed for gentler cleaning or to stimulate gums; nozzle rotates to direct water where you want

