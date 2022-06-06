SK hynix’s 1TB and 2TB affordable Gold P31 SSDs now even less starting from $93.50

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen 3 Solid-State Drive for $179.10 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model went for between $245 and $280 in 2021 before dropping down to the $208 range at the top of the year, today’s offer is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best around right now. While it might not be the fastest possible solution out there (a WD_BLACK PCIe Gen4 will run you $240 for example), there is some savings to be had especially for folks that don’t need the 7,000MB/s speeds. SK hynix has been delivering some economical internal SSD solutions for quite some time and the 3,500MB/s transfer rate on today’s deal is quite respectable for the price. It also ships with a 5-year warranty and “proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology.” Head below for more deals and details.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the brand’s 1TB Gold P31 model. It is currently selling for $93.49 shipped at Amazon, which is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon. The specs and feature set are essentially identical as our lead deal, just with a lighter storage capacity and price tag to match.

If it’s the portable SSD action you’re in the market for, we have some great deals to check out as well. This morning saw WD’s 2TB My Passport Portable SSD hit a new all-time low at $210 shipped. That deal also joins an ongoing offer on SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD, of which you’ll find details for organized in our previous deal coverage right here.

SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe SSD features:

Performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

