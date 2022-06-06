SKILSAW’s premium 7.25-inch worm drive circular saw falls to 2022 low at $129

Amazon is offering the SKILSAW 15A 7.25-inch Aluminum Worm Drive Circular Saw for $129 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally spend $169 to $179 for this circular saw and today’s deal comes within $10 of its all-time low, marking the best price of 2022 so far. Designed with a dual-field motor, this circular saw offers “increased cooling and extended life” compared to typical models. It has a lightweight construction at 14.2 pounds without the blade which is great for longer usage. The 51-degree bevel even allows you to handle a wide variety of cuts. Plus, the integrated saw hook allows you to hang this circular saw from a rafter when not being used. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the Freud Diablo 7.25-inch 40-tooth blade on Amazon for $15. It’ll ensure that you can get up and going as soon as the saw arrives and offers a solid cutting experience all around. Freud’s Diablo line is great for contractors and DIYers alike.

After a long day of working outside, consider cleaning things up with Sun Joe’s SPX3500 2,300 PSI electric pressure washer which is on sale for $150 today. There are also additional discounts available to be picked up from $106, and our tools guide has plenty of other ways to upgrade your DIY and homeowner toolkits.

SKILSAW Worm Drive Circular Saw features:

  • Dual-Field Motor is especially designed for saws; increases cooling and extends tool life
  • Lightweight construction (14.2 lbs. without blade, cord and wrench) reduces user fatigue
  • Cut Ready depth-of-cut system helps with quick accurate depth adjustments
  • 51° bevel allows users to complete a wide variety of cuts
  • Integrated saw hook for safe rafter placement

