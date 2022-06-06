Smith & Wesson’s tactical folding pocket knife returns to 2022 low at $10.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Special Tactical Folding Pocket Knife for $10.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $13 for this knife and today’s deal not only saves you 20%, but also marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked only once before. The blade is made from 7Cr17MoV high carbon stainless steel and the handle is rubber-coated ABS for a solid grip. There’s a pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knob that makes the knife simple to carry and use. It also has a liner lock so the blade won’t slip when being used. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a pocket knife, then it’s time to finally add a dedicated LED flashlight to your EDC. My favorite in the budget-focused category is the OLIGHT I3E EOS 90-lumen LED Flashlight for $10 at Amazon. It’s ultra compact, requires only a single AAA battery to function, and 90 lumens is plenty to easily see in the dark.

Curious what I have in my EDC? Well, I’ve broken it all down in this handy guide that helps you to pick the perfect accessories to keep on you at all times. However, if it’s more deals you’re after, our tools guide is a must-see and is where you’ll find other knife deals, DIY tools, and more.

Smith & Wesson Tactical Folding Pocket Knife features:

Smith and Wesson focuses on creating knives that are ready for all situations. Whether you are a knife collector, survivalist or a first responder, you can trust that your S&W knife will be the tool you can rely on in any situation.

