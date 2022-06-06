Sperry’s Sport Flash Sale takes 25% off styles from $40 + free shipping

Today only, Sperry’s having a Flash Sale offering 25% off sport styles when you apply promo code SPORT25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Head into the water with confidence with the Water Strider Shoes for men and women. These shoes are currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This style easily slips-on and is quick-drying for added convienience. They’re also cushioned and have an anti-slip rubber outsole, which is great for wet surfaces. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off and an extra 10% off clearance items.

