Today’s best game deals: Dying Light 2 $40 all-time low, Hot Wheels Unleashed $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
New low $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest in the series drops players in an open world with various paths and hidden passages to explore alongside an enhanced parkour experience, traps, and creative weapons. There is also an interesting day/night cycle in play here where sunlight keeps the hordes at bay until the sun goes down and the monsters begin to hunt. Head below for deals on Hot Wheels Unleashed, Life is Strange: True Colors, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Thomas Was Alone, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more

***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware sets with 10-yr. warran...
Smith & Wesson’s tactical folding pocket kni...
Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger with 6-ft. pow...
Govee’s RGBIC Glide Wall Light Kit sees 35% disco...
Sperry’s Sport Flash Sale takes 25% off styles fr...
Razer’s $600 Nommo Pro THX 2.1 gaming speakers an...
Hisense’s 2022 model 55-inch 4K Google TV with HD...
Smartphone Accessories: 7.5W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 20,00...
Load more...
Show More Comments