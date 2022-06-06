Today’s best game deals: Dying Light 2 $40 all-time low, Hot Wheels Unleashed $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest in the series drops players in an open world with various paths and hidden passages to explore alongside an enhanced parkour experience, traps, and creative weapons. There is also an interesting day/night cycle in play here where sunlight keeps the hordes at bay until the sun goes down and the monsters begin to hunt. Head below for deals on Hot Wheels Unleashed, Life is Strange: True Colors, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Thomas Was Alone, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $30 (Reg. $50)
- Life is Strange: True Colors$25 (Reg. $30+)
- Thomas Was Alone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Resident Evil Village $29 (Reg. $35+)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS4/Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
