Today’s best game deals: Dying Light 2 $40 all-time low, Hot Wheels Unleashed $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest in the series drops players in an open world with various paths and hidden passages to explore alongside an enhanced parkour experience, traps, and creative weapons. There is also an interesting day/night cycle in play here where sunlight keeps the hordes at bay until the sun goes down and the monsters begin to hunt. Head below for deals on Hot Wheels Unleashed, Life is Strange: True Colors, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Thomas Was Alone, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

