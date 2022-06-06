Vineyard Vines Outlet takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $12, today only!

Ending today, Vineyard Vines Outlet is offering up to 50% off sitewide with promo code SUNSALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A highlight piece from this sale is the men’s Outlet Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover. It’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $93. This pullover is a great option for golfing and layering during cool summer mornings. It’s available in several color options and it has a wrinkle-resistant fabric to keep you looking polished throughout the day. Plus, it pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 10% off.

