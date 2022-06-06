Vineyard Vines Outlet takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $12, today only!

Ending today, Vineyard Vines Outlet is offering up to 50% off sitewide with promo code SUNSALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A highlight piece from this sale is the men’s Outlet Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover. It’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $93. This pullover is a great option for golfing and layering during cool summer mornings. It’s available in several color options and it has a wrinkle-resistant fabric to keep you looking polished throughout the day. Plus, it pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Outlet Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover $56 (Orig. $93)
- Solid Broadfield 1/2 Zip Pullover $51 (Orig. $85)
- Bradley Stripe Performance Polo Shirt $42 (Orig. $70)
- No Egrets Chappy Swim Trunks $42 (Orig. $70)
- Slub Whale Embroidered Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee $16 (Orig. $33)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dreamcloth Americana Half-Zip Pullover $54 (Orig. $90)
- Garment-Dyed Funnel-Neck Pullover $54 (Orig. $90)
- Golf Cart Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee $20 (Orig. $40)
- Seersucker Harbor Scallop Skort $42 (Orig. $70)
- Eyelet Peplum Top $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 10% off.
