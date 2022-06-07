Complete your bucket list with virtual tours and Amazon Experiences from $2 (Save up to 55%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 55% off a wide selection of virtual experiences to help you check items off your bucket list all without having to leave the house. One of our favorite Experiences to choose from is touring the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is down to $26.77 with the discount reflecting at checkout. Normally $59.50, this is a 55% discount from its regular going rate and is one of the only discounts that we’ve seen offered here.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic monuments in the world, and is on many people’s bucket lists to see. If you’re not wanting to leave the house, then this virtual Experience will be one for the books. You’ll follow a guide on a walk-around tour of the monument and learn about “well-kept secrets,” have the ability to “take photos” on the tour, speak with locals, and indicate your interests since this is a 1-on-1 private tour. Continue your tour around Paris with the Je t’aime sightseeing experience of the City of Lights, which is also on sale for $26.77 from its normal $59.50 going rate. Check out Amazon for more Experiences on sale at 55% off and then head below for additional information.

If visiting the Eiffel Tower is on your bucket list, then alongside your virtual Experience, we recommend picking up this 15-inch alloy metal statue of the iconic monument. It’s the perfect desk accessory to keep around as a memento of checking an item off your bucket list. Plus, there are multiple sizes and colors to choose from, with our recommended 15-inch silver model coming in at just $25.

While your virtual tour above won’t require you to leave the house, to get the full Eiffel Tower experience by picking up the Withings ScanWatch and using it to track steps and flights climbed. This is a great way to simulate climbing the Eiffel Tower and walking around Paris, as you can track how many steps you’ve taken or miles walked. It’s on sale today with ECG and Sp02 monitoring from $227, which saves at least $51 on Amazon.

More details on the Eiffel Tower tour:

Take a stroll around the Eiffel Tower and feel the love! The most iconic and emblematic monument of Paris, the Eiffel Tower holds the key to everybody’s heart and yet, she remains mysterious. The Iron Lady has many secrets… Do you know who is her father? How many diamonds she has on her sparkling night dress? Do you know about her…..marriage? Follow your guide on a walk around the this monument to learn about these well-kept secrets. From the Trocadero, we will walk down to get up close and marvel at all the details of her magnificent Eiffel-brown skin. The tour will end in a lovely and typical market street. Get ready to fall in love!

