Skip the Dyson tax, Anker’s S11 Go Cordless Stick HomeVac down at 160 (Reg. up to $250)

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159.99 shipped when you clip the on-age coupon and apply code eufyS11US at checkout. Regularly $250, this is up to $90 in savings, the second-best price we have tracked this year, and the lowest total we can find. A notable alternative to those particularly pricey Dyson vacuums, the HomeVac S11 Go delivers a versatile cleaning solution that transitions from a traditional cordless stick vac to a handheld one with a host of attachments included (long crevice tool, 2-in-1 crevice tool, mini-motorized brush, extension hose, and more). The up to 120AW suction power is joined by as much as 40 minutes of cordless runtime in Endurance mode as well as wall mounting hardware and the charging gear. More details below.

If a hand held vacuum cleaner will do the trick for your needs, we are still tracking a solid price drop on Anker’s cordless Home Pure hand vac. This model delivers everything you would expect from a cordless hand vacuum as well as the ability to purify the air in a select space in between uses. The regularly up to $50 model is now sitting at under $27 and you can get a closer look at it in our previous coverage.

For a more hands-off experience, we have a series of robotic vacuuming and mopping solutions on sale right now to handle the chores for you all summer and beyond:

eufy HomeVac S11 Go features:

Effortless Handling: The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease.

Cleans Deeper: Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris.

Versatile Modes: Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in standard mode, the perfect setting for everyday mess. Enable endurance mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time.

