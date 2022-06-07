ASUS’ Strix Impact II gaming mouse is ambidextrous with an optical sensor at $40

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Strix Impact II Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this gaming mouse. The 6,200 DPI optical sensor used on this mouse polls at 1,000Hz to ensure fast response times and high precision which is important for competitive gaming. Over time, the switches will wear out and could start becoming problematic, but ASUS uses an exclusive push-fit switch socket to make it easy to replace them. The RGB lighting integrated into this mouse is controlled by Aura Sync and can be configured to sync with the rest of your system’s RGB lighting. DPI can also be adjusted on-the-fly with a dedicated button so you don’t have to leave your game to fine-tune your performance. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money but retain some gaming-centric features, be sure to check out the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. Coming with a total of nine programmable buttons, the G300s is the perfect starter gaming mouse with its symmetrical shape, which is what makes this option ambidextrous. There is also RGB lighting here that can indicate what profile you’re using, three of which can be stored on the mouse’s memory. You can also pick up the Razer Gigantus v2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad at $10 to provide a uniform tracking surface to get the best performance out of your mouse. I use both of these every day and neither has done me wrong.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases on hardware and peripherals. You can also pick up an ASUS ROG Strix G17 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,100, a new all-time low.

ASUS Strix Impact II Wired Optical Gaming Mouse features:

Precise and Accurate Sidearm We collaborated with professional gamers in the design of ROG Strix Impact II, resulting in ambidextrous ergonomics that are optimized for performance play and a comfortable grip, in a mere 79g frame. The 6,200 dpi sensor tracks at up to 220 ips and with a 1000 Hz polling rate, so you’re assured high precision, fast response and accurate control – and all without a hint of lag. Impact II even includes five programmable buttons, allowing you to tailor control for your game or play style. Pivoted Button Mechanism Shorter travel means quicker clicks, which is why our engineers equipped ROG Strix Impact II with pivoted buttons.

