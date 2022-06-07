Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather AirPods 3 jacket case with lanyard sees rare price drop to $29

Bellroy is now offering its leather Pod Jacket for AirPods 3 at $29 shipped. Regularly $39 and fetching as much via its Amazon storefront, this is a rare price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is available in various colorways as well. The Pod Jacket delivers an eco-tanned leather home for your AirPods 3 case that “feels great and gains character over time.” Backed by a 3-year warranty, it also ships with a 150mm cord lanyard, an adhesive strip for a tight, secure fit, and features a charging port cutout, pairing button “push spot,” and status light hole as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re not intersted in the Bellroy treatment above, save some cash and go for this simple black silicone model from BRG. It sells for around $5 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and will protect your case much the same, albeit with a less premium build overall.

If you’re an AirPods Pro user, however, you’ll want to check out this ongoing offer on Twelve South’s leather AirSnap. Now 20% off the going rate for a new Amazon 2022 low, you can land this premium option for $32 shipped right now and get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Otherwise, head over to our recent deal mention on Apple’s latest-generation wireless in-ear headphones that are now back at the second-best price of the year. All of the details you need on this offer are neatly organized for you right here.

Bellroy Pod Jacket features:

Tech can feel impersonal and cold. But the smooth leather in this case feels great in hand, and develops beautiful patina over time. The 3M adhesive strip lets you secure your Pod Jacket’s cap, so you never have to worry about losing it. Ever grab the wrong AirPods? This case lets you add personality and always know which ones are yours Fix the included lanyard through the designated holes, and you can add your keys and other accessories.

