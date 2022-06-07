New all-time low hits Chefman’s 8-qt. TurboFry Touch air fryer for today only at $50 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Window Basket Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this model typically sells for between $90 and over $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal represents the lowest we have ever tracked, a particularly affordable price for an 8-quart solution from a trustworthy brand, and the best we can find. Alongside the built-in viewing window so you can keep an eye on cooking progress if needs be, it delivers a family-sized capacity that’s also great for whipping up some side dishes during your cookouts this summer. The adjustable temperature range from 200 to 400 degrees is joined by a built-in LED shake reminder, four preset cooking programs for common meals, and a digital control panel. More details below.

If a smaller, more personal-sized solution will do the trick for your needs, consider the smaller 2-quart Chefman TurboFry. One of the more popular models in its class on Amazon, it is currently selling for $37 shipped and you can get a closer look at the feature list right here.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, we are now tracking new low on the Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine with the Aeroccino frother in tow. Not to mention a host of notable grill and smoker offers headlined by Char-Broil’s 4-Burner LP Gas Grill at $100 off the going rate. Now starting at $159 shipped, this model is a great chance to upgrade your outdoor cooking capabilities before the summer really gets underway and you’ll also find a series of other options starting from $117 in this morning’s coverage. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more as well.

Chefman TurboFry Touch air fryer features:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch Easy View Air Fryer makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. Watch your food air fry to ultimate crispiness through the convenient front window. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

