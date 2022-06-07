Stop wasting food and pick up this FoodSaver vacuum sealer while it’s at $105 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer for $104.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, though way back in January it did hit $92. If you’ve been looking for a better way to store food in the fridge, freezer, or pantry, look no further than FoodSaver. Designed to vacuum seal your meals, FoodSaver makes it easy to prep for the week. Though this model has a space-saving design that’s 50% smaller than normal FoodSaver machines, it still delivers full-sized power. There’s easy bag alignment and it’s compatible with FoodSaver 8-inch rolls, 1-quart, and 1-pine pre-made bags. On top of that, you can also pick up the handheld sealer attachment to use with this FoodSaver, making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Don’t worry about using rolls to make your first bags, as we recommend picking up this 13-pack of 1-gallon pre-made bags. They’re ready to go and require only a single step to use, as they come pre-sealed on one end, meaning you just have to slip food in the other and then place it in the FoodSaver. Coming in at $10 on Amazon, it’s hard to pass up grabbing these so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives.

Further upgrade your meal prep setup with a new all-time low on the Chefman 8-quart TurboFry Touch air fryer that’s on sale for today only. Down to $50, it normally goes for $90 or more, making now a great time to pick it up. Plus, you can check out our home goods guide for other kitchen upgrades that you just can’t miss out on.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer features:

Compact Space-Saving Design: Saves 50 percentage more space compared to regular-sized Food Saver machines for easy storage and frequent use

Full-Sized Power: Features the same vacuum sealing power as traditional Food Saver vacuum sealing machines

Easy Bag Alignment: Makes it easier than ever to precisely Line up the vacuum seal bag to the machine’s sealing strip

Easy To Use: intuitive control panel for greater efficiency

Compatible With: Food Saver 8 inch Vacuum seal rolls and 1 quart and 1 pint vacuum seal bags, and when used with handheld sealer attachment (sold separately) works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers

