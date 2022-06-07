JOBY’s TelePod camera tripod and handgrip hits your content creation kit for $30 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the JOBY TelePod PRO Kit for $29.88 shipped. This versatile camera tripod setup carries a regular price of $85 and while it does sometimes fetch that much, it can usually be had on Amazon for just over $49 like it can right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a notable price drop for content creators and film makers. This kit combines the 10- to 27-inch mini height-adjustable tripod that doubles as a selfie stick and grip handle as well as ball head and a 3-prong mount to support “compact cameras, lights, mics, and smartphone holders up to 2.2-pounds.” You’ll also find a safety wrist lanyard strap as well as the ability to deliver 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt adjustments. More details below. 

If you can make do with a smaller solution, take a look at the JOBY GorillaPod 325. This flexible tripod and hand grip delivers a similar experience and still seeing a hangover price drop from yesterday’s now mostly over with Amazon sale. You can land this one for just over $14 Prime shipped, down from the usual $25 price tag.

Be sure to check out the ongoing price drop live on DJI Action 2 camera Power Combo, then hit up our coverage of the all-time lows now available on Samsung’s new Endurance camera microSDXC cards. Specifically designed for always-on footage setups, they are now starting from $11 Prime shipped for the first notable price drops we have tracked. You can get a closer look at the deal right here and be sure to visit our Tested with 9to5Toys piece for a closer look at what to expect from Samsung’s latest lineup of miniature storage devices. 

Joby TelePod PRO Kit features:

The Joby TelePod PRO Kit allows mobile content creators and vloggers to easily switch between multiple support modes and quickly adjust for different shots in the studio and in on-the-go applications. The kit features the height-adjustable TelePod PRO mini tripod, which extends from 10 to 27.5″. In just moments, it transforms from a desktop tripod to a floor stand, a selfie-stick, or rubberized grip handle when fully collapsed. A ball head and a 3-prong mount are included to support compact cameras, lights, mics, and smartphone holders up to 2.2 lb.

