Raptic’s metal combination lock AirTag carabiner just hit the 2022 low at $23.50 (Reg. $40)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (X-Doria) is now offering its Link & Lock AirTag Case for $23.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 41% off the going rate, a new 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Today’s offer is also within $1 of the all-time low that hit over a year ago for one day. As highlighted in our launch coverage back in September, this is a unique AirTag case that carries a bit of premium due to its 3-digit combination lock that secures your Apple item tracker in place. Made of a casted zinc metal, the hybrid carabiner clip also allows you to affix the tracker to just about anything with a simple “snap-into-place design.” You can get more information on what it has to offer right here and head below for additional details.

If you prefer something you can throw in your pocket, the Raptic Tactical Wallet Case for AirTag is another unique solution. This combination wallet features a dedicated slot for your Apple item tracker as well as a built-in, detachable stainless steel multi-tool alongside a series of card slots. It sells for just under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. Otherwise, just scoop up this mode affordable 4-pack of silicone keychain cases for just over $7.50 Prime shipped and call it a day.

And while we are taking Apple gear accessories, be sure to check out the 50% discount now live on Casely iPhone battery cases as well as this morning’s Anker Gold Box. Now starting from $15, you’ll find deals on the brand’s power banks, MagSafe car mounts, GaN II chargers, and much more. All of the best price drops have been organized and highlighted in today’s roundup right here and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more.

Raptic Link & Lock features:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in)

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design

