Bring wireless control to your original SNES with rare deal on 8Bitdo’s N30 gamepad at $25.50

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo SN30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad for $25.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a limited time Lightning offer so it is only available for another 10 hours or until it sells out. Regularly $30, this gamepad only really ever goes on sale during these brief Amazon price drops and is now 15% off, or within $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked this year. Easily one of the best ways to bring wireless gameplay action to your original SNES, they make use of a 2.4G wireless adapter that sits right in the classic controller port on Nintendo’s second-generation entertainment system. Alongside the rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it delivers a classic SNES button layout to your retro setup as well as turbo controls and more without needing to be tethered to your SNES. More details below and be sure to check out our coverage of the NES Classic version as well.

If you don’t need the wireless action and would prefer to just score a pair of newer wired gamepads to use with SNES, this 2-pack of W4W controllers ships for under $14 Prime shipped with the classic controller part connector and a very smilier button layout the originals.

Dive into this rare offer on the Nintendo Switch Online family membership at Amazon to bring some retro action to your current-generation console and then check out some of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

8Bitdo N30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad features:

2.4G wireless retro Controller for your original NES system

Turbo function via turbo a and turbo B Buttons

Dedicated home button to access analogue NT mini home menu wirelessly

Lag Free ＆ rechargeable built-in Lithium Ion battery

Bluetooth connection is not applicable.

