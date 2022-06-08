Amazon offers up to 44% off party pool games, adult lounger floats, more from $10 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off a number popular pool floaties, toys, and inflatable models for the kids. You can score the Swimline Shipwreck Dive Pool Game for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, it more typically goes for around $29 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low just in-time for swimming season. This set includes an 18-inch boat that breaks apart and spills the treatise inside all over the bottom of the pool. Then, folks race to the bottom to gather up the most treasure including a ring, necklace, a shark, skeleton, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s inflatable pool floats and more from $10.

You can browse through today’s Gold Box pool toy sale for additional offers starting from $10 Prime shipped. You’ll find inflatable loungers and floaties for adults as well as kids’ games and full-on above ground inflatable pool sets for the kids. Everything is neatly organized right here.

Now all you need is a good portable Bluetooth speaker with a solid waterproof rating while you’re out enjoying the sun. This morning saw Sony’s karaoke-ready Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker hit a new Amazon all-time low at over $100 off the going rate alongside an IP66 rating, 30 hours of battery life, USB device charging, and more. Get a complete breakdown of the pricing and feature set in today’s coverage and hit up our hands-on review of the new Marshal portable models while you’re at it.

Swimline Shipwreck Dive Pool Game features:

pool dive game features boat that breaks apart, spilling its bounty all over the pool floor

treasures are different sizes to challenge divers of various levels

the ‘rms gigantic’ is red, white and green and is 18 in. long

jewels include ring and necklace-other wreck remnants include shark, skeleton and safe

ideal underwater pool game for reunions, parties and summer days in the backyard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!