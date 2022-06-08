Amazon offers up to 44% off party pool games, adult lounger floats, more from $10 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off a number popular pool floaties, toys, and inflatable models for the kids. You can score the Swimline Shipwreck Dive Pool Game for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, it more typically goes for around $29 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low just in-time for swimming season. This set includes an 18-inch boat that breaks apart and spills the treatise inside all over the bottom of the pool. Then, folks race to the bottom to gather up the most treasure including a ring, necklace, a shark, skeleton, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s inflatable pool floats and more from $10.
You can browse through today’s Gold Box pool toy sale for additional offers starting from $10 Prime shipped. You’ll find inflatable loungers and floaties for adults as well as kids’ games and full-on above ground inflatable pool sets for the kids. Everything is neatly organized right here.
Now all you need is a good portable Bluetooth speaker with a solid waterproof rating while you’re out enjoying the sun. This morning saw Sony’s karaoke-ready Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker hit a new Amazon all-time low at over $100 off the going rate alongside an IP66 rating, 30 hours of battery life, USB device charging, and more. Get a complete breakdown of the pricing and feature set in today’s coverage and hit up our hands-on review of the new Marshal portable models while you’re at it.
Swimline Shipwreck Dive Pool Game features:
- pool dive game features boat that breaks apart, spilling its bounty all over the pool floor
- treasures are different sizes to challenge divers of various levels
- the ‘rms gigantic’ is red, white and green and is 18 in. long
- jewels include ring and necklace-other wreck remnants include shark, skeleton and safe
- ideal underwater pool game for reunions, parties and summer days in the backyard
