Energizer’s 400-lumen rechargeable LED bike light kit sees 50% discount to just $11 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Energizer X400 Rechargeable LED Bike Light Kit for $11.11 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time, though it did fall to around $0.30 less back in April. The LED headlight here can output up to 400 lumens of brightness with a 2-hour runtime, making it great for illuminating the road ahead for evening rides. Plus, there’s a rear-mounted red LED light that helps cars and other vehicles to see you from behind, which shines with a 220-degree illumination that is backed by a 5.5-hour runtime. Plus, both lights are IPX4 water-resistant, impact-resistant up to 1-meter, and can be plugged in to recharge at the end of a ride. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a bike light, be sure to pick up a handlebar-mounted bell. This will allow you to alert those ahead of your presence as you’re riding, which also helps to keep everyone safe. For just $7 Prime shipped, every bike should have one of these.

Are you in need of a bike too? Well, right now, Addmotor’s M-81 Cargo e-bike with 80 mile range is discounted by $900 as we head toward Father’s Day. Down to $1,799, this e-bike offers exceptional range and would make a great way to get around town this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. Plus, you can swing by our New Green Deals guide for other ways to travel sustainably this summer.

Energizer X400 Rechargeable LED Bike Light Kit features:

The Energizer Rechargeable Bike Light is great for cyclists on the road, and includes one front and one rear LED light

Bright front light and wide-range rear clip light help cyclists see and be seen on the road

Great rechargeable flashlight kit for improving cycling safety on any terrain

Front rechargeable light casts up to 400 lumens with a 2-hour runtime, while rear LED light features 220-degree, wide-range light with a 5 1/2-hour runtime

