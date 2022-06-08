Ray-traced gaming awaits with the 16GB RX 6800 GPU at Amazon low of $680

Amazon is offering the MSI Gaming X Trio RX 6800 16GB Graphics Card for $679.99 shipped. Down from $860, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our last mention of an RX 6800 of $770 from back in April. Ready to finally bring ray-traced gaming to your PC setup, this graphics card has an ample amount of memory coming in with 16GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus. It’s based off AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, this graphics card is ready to handle just about anything you throw at it for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. Plus, it can likely handle some 4K gaming too, though you likely won’t be able to play at high frame rates at UHD. Learn more about the RX 6800 in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to build a full computer and don’t have room for a $680 graphics card in the budget, consider opting instead for AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G processor. It comes in at $210 on Amazon and delivers both a 6-core 12-thread CPU with an integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it games? Our hands-on coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer. 

However, for those who just want to buy a pre-built ray-traced gaming PC, we have the Skytech Chronos Gaming desktop that’s on sale for $250 off its normal going rate. Coming in at $1,699, it delivers a Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3070 GPU. Once you have a new computer to play your favorite titles on, be sure to check out our review of Battlefield 2042’s latest update Zero Hour.

MSI Gaming X Trio RX 6800 GPU features:

Get the ultimate game changer. AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card features breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Now you can game in 4K with ultra-smooth frame rates and at max settings. Never again compromise on resolution to enjoy fluid, high-refresh-rate gaming. Experience a new level of immersion with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card.

