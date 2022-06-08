This nine herb window garden kit lets you enjoy fresh meals easily for just $20 (Save $10)

Surreal Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Planters’ Choice Store Nine Herb Window Garden Kit for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $30 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked there. Included in the package is all 34 pieces that you’ll need when planting nine herbs for a nice window garden. There are nine pots, nine packets of seeds, and nine bamboo markers. Speaking of seeds, this herb kit will let you grow dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard. Plus, with the markers, you’ll know exactly what herb is growing in which pot. There are also three nutrient-rich soil disks and adding water will make them expand six to eight times their original size so you have plenty of soil for planing your new herbs. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead picking up the Plant Theatre Seed Starter Kit which can be had for $14 at Amazon right now. It includes a mix of five vegetables as well as seed starting pots, ready for both indoor or outdoor use. Instead of herbs, you’ll find tomato, Brussels sprout, zucchini, chard, and carrot seeds for making fun and colorful salads at home.

Be sure to preserve any food you don’t eat by picking up the FoodSaver vacuum sealer while it’s on sale for $105 at Amazon. Normally costing $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen so far in 2022, and it’s also quite versatile allowing you to use it for various food prep tasks.

Planters’ Choice Store Herb Window Garden Kit features:

Everything you need to bring the joy of planting savory herbs into your or a loved one’s life. It’s easy – we take the guesswork out of planting herbs from seeds, guiding you every step of the way. Plant on!

9 reusable pots – Perfectly sized for seedlings with ample drainage and innovative drip trays. Save and reuse. | Feed it: 3 nutrient-rich soil discs – Add water, and they’ll expand 6-8 times their original size. Pre-fertilized.

9 packets of premium seeds – Featuring 9 different herbs: Dill, Basil, Chives, Thyme, Parsley, Oregano, Cilantro, Sage, & Mustard. All of the seeds have been tested for the highest germination rates and sourced in the USA.

9 bamboo markers – Markers help you identify your seedlings as they grow. | Ace it! : Instruction guide – We walk you through it step by step so that you can grow fabulous herbs.

