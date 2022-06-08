This 2-pack of Nite Ize loopable rubber twist ties organizes your cables and more at low of $6

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of 24-inch Nite Ize Gear Loopable Rubber Twist Ties for $5.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally over $10, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These reusable twist ties are perfect for organizing and keeping your gear neat and tidy without the waste or annoyance of normal zip ties. Each one measures 24-inches long and can be used to wrap or hang larger, more unwieldy items like hoses, cords, or other gear. Each tie is rubber-coated as well so it won’t damage your gear. Plus, they’re durable, waterproof, and UV-resistant so you can use these twist ties both indoors or outside. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, it’s going to be fairly hard to beat today’s lead deal in value. For comparison, even a 400-pack of zip ties at Amazon costs $6 with various sizes included, though none are reusable. So, if you’re after a way to organize your gear with reusable ties, then the discount above is the one to check out.

A great way to use one of your new reusable twist ties is by picking up Sony’s karaoke-ready Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $298. Down $100 or more from its normal going rate, you’ll be able to use one of the large twist ties from today’s lead deal to secure the speaker to the side of your vehicle while traveling so it doesn’t roll around.

Nite Ize Robber Twist Ties features:

  • These Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape plus a sturdy fixed loop on one end for easily looping + hanging items 
  • No more need for single-use cable ties or zip ties, these Reusable Rubber Twist Ties can be used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, and for endless other tasks at home, in the office, or on the job site 
  • Nite Ize is the original, trusted maker of Gear Ties. With our innovative manufacturing process, these patented Gear Ties are built to last through years of tough use at home or on the job 

