Save $250 on Skytech’s Chronos Gaming PC with RTX 3070 graphics at new low of $1,699

Amazon is currently offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,699 shipped. Normally going for $1,949, this 13% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this pre-built PC. While prices for desktop hardware have been dropping across the board as availability gets better, you may not want to build out your own PC. Instead, you can grab the Skytech desktop that comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU for a powerful gaming experience. The 16GB of system memory is paired with 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage to store all your games with quick access for those large files as well. If you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, this is a good option that is a good value. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,220. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC features:

The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built to date to easily run popular games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PlayerunKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive , Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more in settings from high to ultra ultra sharp, 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

