TOMS Sale on Sale Event takes extra 30% off sneakers, boots, sandals, more from $30

The TOMS Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off already-reduced styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Claremont Boat Shoes are a highlight from this sale. These shoes are currently marked down to $35, which is $30 off the original rate. This style is great for summer weather and pairs perfectly with shorts. They’re available in three color options and the rubber outsole promotes exceptional traction. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

