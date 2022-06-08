Land the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League console bundle for $253 (Reg. $300)

AllDayZip (100% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Console Bundle for $253.30 shipped with code TECHGIFTSFORDAD. Regularly $300, this is one of the better prices we have tracked on the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle. While we did see a very brief offer on the standard edition with the two games and extra content at $140, we very rarely see this bundle drop down this low in new condition. This is the same Xbox Series S console setup you will get anywhere just with a copies of Fortnite and Rocket League, the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. Head below for more details.

While Xbox Series X is still in-stock directly from Microsoft, that one will run you nearly double the price of today’s lead deal with no games bundled in. The Series S is a great way to save cash and still get into the modern Xbox library of games, not to mention being an affordable way to land a second current-generation machine for folks that already own a Series X and are looking to land a console at the lake house or in the guest room.

While we are talking Microsoft, be sure to check out the rare price drop we spotted this morning on the Surface Headphones 2. The active noise cancellation-equipped headphones don’t really see very many price drops so now’s your chance to land a set at $50 off the going rate. Get a complete breakdown of what they have to offer right here and then head over to this morning’s console roundup for some Xbox game deals.

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Console Bundle features:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

