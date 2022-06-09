8Bitdo’s Zero 2 mini keychain Switch/Windows Controller now $17 for limited time at Amazon

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a rare deal on its Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad Keychain Sized Mini Controller at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so you’ll need to act fast to score one as it will be gone in 9 hours or when stock sells out. And it will likely sell out soon. This is a miniature gamepad that almost never goes on sale outside of limited events like today. It is compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS, and Raspberry Pi with your choice of three colorways: yellow, pink, and turquoise. More details below.

When it comes to miniature wireless gamepads like this, there really aren’t very many options out there that can stand up to the Zero 2, and especially so at this price. If you’re intersted in scoring a mini multi-platform gamepad, it’s hard to go wrong at $17 for the 8Bitdo model above.

Zero 2 weighs just 20 grams, boasts a rechargeable lithium ion battery with 8 hours of play time and is compatible with Switch, PC, macOS and Android.. Our controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via Bluetooth.

8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS and more.

Product Dimensions: 73×36. 5×14. 7mm; 20.7G

Made for 2D games

Upgradeable firmware

