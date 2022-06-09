8Bitdo’s Zero 2 mini keychain Switch/Windows Controller now $17 for limited time at Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $20 $17

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a rare deal on its Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad Keychain Sized Mini Controller at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so you’ll need to act fast to score one as it will be gone in 9 hours or when stock sells out. And it will likely sell out soon. This is a miniature gamepad that almost never goes on sale outside of limited events like today. It is compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS, and Raspberry Pi with your choice of three colorways: yellow, pink, and turquoise. More details below. 

When it comes to miniature wireless gamepads like this, there really aren’t very many options out there that can stand up to the Zero 2, and especially so at this price. If you’re intersted in scoring a mini multi-platform gamepad, it’s hard to go wrong at $17 for the 8Bitdo model above. 

Zero 2 weighs just 20 grams, boasts a rechargeable lithium ion battery with 8 hours of play time and is compatible with Switch, PC, macOS and Android.. Our controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via Bluetooth.

8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS and more.
  • Product Dimensions: 73×36. 5×14. 7mm; 20.7G
  • Made for 2D games
  • Upgradeable firmware

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 24% on ELEGOO's Saturn MSLA 3D Printer at $380
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit now 40% off at $...
Xbox Game Pass lands on Samsung TVs later this month wi...
Save $150 on GIGABYTE's RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop
HP’s Chromebook 14 with 1080p screen and 14 hour ...
Bring home a regularly $500 Finer Form Spin Bike with i...
ABS Master desktop with i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU is made...
9to5Toys Daily: June 9, 2022 – iPhone 12 Pro Max $349...
Load more...
Show More Comments