Amazon offers up to 40% off Stanley gear: Adventure mug $15, more at 2022 lows

Amazon has now launched a notable Stanley drinkware sale featuring the brand’s iconic hammertone green gear at up to 40% off. You can land the 24-ounce Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Stanley where it is marked down to just under $19, it more typically sells for $20 at Amazon and is now sitting at a new 2022 low there. This adventure-ready drinking vessel features a vacuum insulated treatment to keep the beer (or whatever else you have in there) chilled for up to 20 hours. The rugged stein has “crossed paths with speeding bullets, category 5 hurricanes, 4000ft drops” and lived to see another day. It is made of 18/8 stainless steel and crafted to “last a lifetime.” Head below for more Stanley deals.

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Stanley sale right here for offers on flasks, shot glasses, lunch boxes, and more starting from $15. The official Stanley site is also running a summer sale of its own, and while the shipping costs will yield higher totals than Amazon’s event, there is a much wider selection of markdowns to check out.

If you’re looking for some tech to keep you charged up while out on summer adventures this year, take a look at the deal we spotted on Spigen’s MagSafe ArcHybrid power bank. This model snaps directly onto the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 series device to deliver magnetic charging throughout the day and extend your device’s performance with a pass-through charging-enabled 5,000mAh battery. Get a closer look at it right here while it is still 50% off the going rate and then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein features:

KEEP IT NICE & COLD: From the first gulp to the last sip, the Stanley insulated beer stein keeps your brew refreshingly chilled. The secret behind the thirst-quenching thermal insulation? Vacuum insulated double walls that keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour, cold for up to 5 hours, and chilled for a whopping 20 hours. And with a large capacity of 24oz, you’ll have the power to empty 2 cans at a time and cut down trips to the beer cooler or fridge in the kitchen.

MEET THE RUGGED LEGEND: It’s the insulated beer stein that’s made its way into outdoor folklore. The beer stein cup that’s crossed paths with speeding bullets, category 5 hurricanes, and 4000ft drops and lived to drop jaws another day.

