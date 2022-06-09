Refresh your carpets, car interior, more: BISSELL Portable Stain Cleaner now $79 (Reg. $123)

Walmart is now offering the BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $79 shipped. Regularly $123.50, it can be had for around $105 at Amazon when it’s in stock with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find at up to $44 off. This is essentially a portable carpet cleaner in a more manageable handheld form-factor used to refresh rugs and upholstery (including car interiors) for the summer and beyond. It can remove tough spill and pet stains with a removable 48-ounce tank and flexible, nearly 5-foot hose. It also ships with a small bottle of formula to get started. Head below for more details.

While our lead deal ships with 8 oz trial-size Spot and Stain cleaner, it might be worth scoring a larger bottle to keep you going with your savings today. You can land a 32-ounce container on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped with the “Febreze Freshness Spring & Renewal” formula inside to leave a pleasant and clean smell behind as well.

If you prefer to take the robotic route for your vacuuming needs, Wyze’s regularly $329 LiDAR robot vacuum is currently on sale for $165 shipped. This model delivers 110 minutes of cleaning time before it auto-returns to the charging dock to ready itself for another round of cleaning alongside smartphone control and more. Get a closer look at what it’s capable of right here before you dive into the more high-end and intelligent iRobot deals in our previous roundup.

BISSELL Little Green features:

Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. Use BISSELL Little Green portable upholstery and carpet cleaner to spray, scrub and lift away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! Little Green portable deep cleaner is lightweight, so you can use it almost anywhere.

