Coleman’s IPX4 water-resistant 400-lumen LED camping lantern falls to 2022 low at under $17

Amazon is offering the Coleman 400-lumen LED Camping Lantern for $16.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2022. Ready to deliver up to 400 lumens of brightness to your campsite, on high the illumination can be cast for as far as 12 meters. There’s also a low mode where it’ll last for 70 hours on a set of batteries, though when maxed out it’ll die in 30 hours. The light is IPX4 water resistant as well, which means you can use it outside without worrying that it’ll break during a rain shower or morning dew. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just need something a bit more compact and lower-cost, then we recommend picking up the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight. It comes in at just under $10 on Amazon and delivers 90 lumens of output, which is plenty for walking around the house or woods at night. Plus, it uses just a single AAA and I personally keep rechargeable batteries in mine to reduce waste and it works great.

Don’t forget to check out the Wise Owl camping gear Gold Box that’s going on for today only. Pricing in the sale starts from $10 and you’ll find discounts on things like the brand’s Hammock kit down to $25.50 from $40 and much more.

Coleman LED Camping Lantern

Up to 400 lumens on high casts light up to 12 meters

30 hours (high) or 70 hours (low)

Bail handle with carabiner for hanging convenience

