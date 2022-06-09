Columbia’s Gear Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Jackets, shoes, more from $10

The Columbia Gear Up Sale offers 25% off sitewide including jackets, summer styles, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. There are thousands of styles to choose from, however one of our top picks is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men that’s marked down to $30. That’s $20 off the original rate and you can find it in several color options. This style is perfect for summer because it has UPF 30 sun protection and sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable. With over 250 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Fossil Father’s Day Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

