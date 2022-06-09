Bring home a regularly $500 Finer Form Spin Bike with iPad holder for $200 today

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Indoor Spin Exercise Bike for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $320, today’s deal is up to $300 off, $120 under the next best price, and the lowest we can find. This model delivers a far more affordable at-home spin solution than some of the higher-end connected models with a built-in iPad/tablet holder, a 35-pound flywheel, steel frame, adjustable handlebars, and variable magnetic resistance settings. The built-in LCD monitor helps to track you progress alongside the SPD-compatible pedals and integrated water bottle holder. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a less robust solution, take a look at the Circuit Fitness folding model. It sells for just over $113 shipped on Amazon and delivers adjustable resistance alongside its modest price tag so you can get a workout in at home for less. The folding design also means it takes up less space and can be stowed out of the way far easier than our lead deal.

First check out this deal on the Addmotor M-81 Cargo e-bike with 80 mile range at $900 off. Then head over to our fashion deal hub where you’ll find offers on workout apparel as well as hiking footwear and more to support your outdoor fitness and adventure routine this summer. The adidas End of Season Sale is now in full swing with up to 50% in savings on everything from casual wear to slides and running gear. All of the details you need to know are right here.

Finer Form Indoor Spin Exercise Bike features:

Built from high-grade, reinforced steel, Finer Form is proud to call our exercise bikes “gym-quality”. With heavy duty cranks, and a 35 pound Magnet Drive system, you’ll enjoy a smooth, high-energy ride with traditional spin bike levels from 1-10 on an indoor cycling bike that’s responsive to your body, and your needs. Our professional grade seat is also ergonomically designed to be both supportive, and ultra-comfortable as you ride. Our stationary bikes are completely adjustable for seat height and handlebar position and are perfect for riders from 5’1”-6’3”.

