GIGABYTE’s RTX 3070-powered AORUS gaming laptop at new low of $1,499 (Save $150)

Adorama’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $1,649, this $150 discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. If you prefer buying directly from Amazon, it is offering this same laptop for $1,519, which is still a new low price we’ve seen there outside of the Adorama page. Coming powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 graphics, the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G is a powerful portable gaming machine. This hardware will be very capable of driving the 17.3-inch 1080p 300Hz IPS display to its fullest potential, but with some graphic settings turned down a little with stronger AAA games. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting high-speed peripherals to this mobile gaming station. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the ASUS RUF Dash 15 i7/8GB/51GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $942. This laptop drops all the core specs across the board except for the storage remaining the same at 512GB. A similar 11th Gen processor, the i7-11370H, is used here alongside the entry-level RTX 3050 Ti to power the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display for pretty much any game. Thunderbolt 4 support is retained with this laptop despite the spec downgrades and you can even charge the laptop over the USB-C port. The TUF name means it will stand up to the rigorous MIL-STD-810H tests that involve drops, humidity, extreme temperatures, and even more.

GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3070 features:

AORUS premium performance is brought to gamers through per unit calibration from components to the display panels. With the focus on state-of-the-art engineering paired with award winning design, there is no compromise in bringing professional users the ultimate experience. This includes a precision cut aluminum ally body, thanks to CNC Anodized technology creates the durable and elegant AORUS 17G. Beyond the stunning display, sleek chassis, and top of the line true mechanical keyboard, the AORUS 17G is upgraded to all-new GeForce RTX™ 30 series laptop GPUs and 11th Gen Intel Core H Series CPU, making AORUS 17G your weapon of choice.Equipped with the upgraded 11th-gen Intel Core H series processor, the AORUS enhances performance while supporting next-generation PCIe Gen4 SSD and Thunderbolt™ 4, capable of processing multiple tasks faster than its competitors!

