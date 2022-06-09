Bolster your oral care routine with new 2022 low on Waterpik’s Cordless Water Flosser at $25

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 and more typically in the $36 range like it is at Walmart right now, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked at Amazon and the lowest we have seen all year. This battery-operated water flosser is designed to bolster your oral care routine wherever you might be, whether at home or on the road somewhere. It requires no outlets or charging gear to make it run and features a pair of flossing tips alongside two pressure settings and a removable 5-ounce water reservoir for easy refills. More details below.

At just $25, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets from a big name brand option, and Waterpik is one of the best in the business. However, this Zerhunt model on Amazon delivers a similar experience at $21.50 Prime shipped with a rechargeable battery on-board and larger overall water tank. It’s not quite as compact as the model above, but it can stil join you on trips much the same otherwise.

While only a few cents less than our highlight offer here today, we are still tracking a notable price drop on the Panasonic Portable Water Flosser. This one brings a very similar battery-operated machine to your oral care routine at just over $24.50 Prime shipped right now. Be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Oral-B’s smart LED-equipped Bluetooth electric toothbrush while you’re at it. This one features connection with the companion app as well as the LED SmartRing and is still matching the lowest price we have tracked all year. All of the details you need are waiting right here in our previous deal post.

Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Water Flosser features:

BATTERY OPERATED HANDHELD WATER FLOSSER: The Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser is powered by 3 AA batteries and is designed for travel anywhere, use in the shower, and small bathrooms.

NO OUTLETS, NO CHARGING: Includes 3 replaceable AA batteries (no outlets or charging needed) – assuming once a day use, replace batteries every 1 to 2 months, depending on quality of batteries.

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

