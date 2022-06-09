Sony’s 3.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer reaches 2022 low at $398 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Sound System for $398 shipped. Normally going for $598, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this sound system. Coming with a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, this 3.1-Channel sound system is the perfect addition to any living room. You will have access to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Vertical Surround Engine to complement this system and have more realistic sounds. eARC is also supported with this soundbar with 4K HDR video passthrough to your TV to get the highest quality of both audio and video. You can also play your own audio through this system with its Bluetooth connection. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the Sony S100F 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $98. This soundbar is easy to set up with HDMI ARC and the integrated tweeter is paired with the bass reflex speaker for “High power with a slim design that matches any room and is perfect for small living spaces.” Bluetooth support is also present here for playing your own music through the soundbar when you don’t want to watch TV but want some background noise. The included remote control can also control your TV so you don’t have to fiddle with two different remotes. Either of these sound system options will be an improvement over the integrated TV speaker you’re using now, so it’s up to you for what you want in terms of sound and experience.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on speakers, TVs, projectors, and more. Right now you can pick up the 2022 Samsung 75-inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K mini-LED Smart TV for $5,499, a new all-time Amazon low price.

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Sound System features:

Enjoy powerful 3.1ch Dolby Atmos surround sound and crystal-clear dialogue with the HT-G700 soundbar’s dedicated center speaker, powerful wireless subwoofer, and advanced Vertical Surround Engine technology. Hear everything in up to 7.1.2ch sound with multiple sound modes for enhanced audio.

