Backup all your data to WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro Series NAS at 2022 low of $484 (Save $66)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 4TB My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 NAS for $484.09 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 12% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest over the past year. This NAS comes equipped with 4TB of hard drive storage in the two bays of the enclosure so you are ready to go. An Intel Pentium quad-core processor and 4GB of system memory power this NAS so you can even transcode video for your Plex server. My Cloud OS is the central software that controls everything to provide a quick and easy setup with a robust device manager. All your data can be password protected and 256-bit AES volume encryption as well. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need a full NAS setup to store your archived files, you can check out the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue Portable HDD for $125. This 5TB hard drive connects over a USB-C cable to your device with an included USB-A adapter for devices that lack those ports. You can password protect this drive as well alongside 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption for added security. Included with the drive is an auto backup software that can be configured to automatically backup system files to the drive for added data safety. If you want some fast portable storage, you can check out the WD 1TB My Passport SSD for $117. You do trade capacity for speed and more portability, as SSDs can be transported without fear of damage.

WD 4TB My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 features:

With a 1.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Pentium N3710 processor, 4GB of DDR3L RAM, and built-in video transcoding, you get a multi-purpose media server with the power to stream in HD, capacity to store all your raw files and sharing capabilities to collaborate with ease. Optimized for the plex media server, your HD videos are prepared for streaming whenever you need them, on any compatible device.

