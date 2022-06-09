Wise Owl camping gear from $10 in today’s Gold Box: Hammock kit $25.50 (Reg. $40), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Wise Owl Outfitters Amazon storefront is offering up to 44% off a range of its camping accessories. One notable offer is the Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock bundle (large size) for $25.56 shipped after you clip the 20% off the going rate. Regularly $40, this is more than 35% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year, and the best we can find just in time for your summer camping trips. Weighing only 24-ounces, this is an easily transportable hammock setup that measures 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide and includes a pair of tree straps with carabiners. Alongside the 400-pound capacity, it is made from parachute nylon with triple interlocking stitching. Head below for more Wise Owl Outfitters Gold Box deals.

A quick browse through the rest of the Wise Owl Outfitters Gold Box sale yields notable offers on camping pillows, dry bags to keep your gear from getting wet while out in the woods, tarps, and more. The deals start from just over $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with everything organized for you on this landing page.

Some other gear that might come in handy during your outdoor adventures this summer come by way of Stanley’s rugged drinking vessels and lunch containers. Ready to take a beating, we are now tracking up to 40% off a range of its stainless steel gear with the iconic Hammertone colorways and even more as part of the brand’s ongoing summer sale. Take a closer look at the offers in this morning’s coverage.

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock features:

Comfortable: Whether you’re relaxing by the fire, sleeping under the stars, or just lounging around this summer, our camping hammock has everything you need to stay comfy and covered throughout the night for your next camping, hiking, or beach trip — even just lounging in your backyard & patio on a hammock stand!

Compact: Lightweight and convenient, our travel hammock weighs only 24oz and folds to the size of an eggplant. Single Hammock measures at 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide for one person, and the Double Hammock measures 10 feet long by 6.5 feet wide for either two people or anyone who wants some extra space. Throw it in your backpack and go!

