Belkin’s new Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro is now more affordable with all-time low discount to $351

Amazon now offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $351.29 shipped. Marking one of the first cash discounts since launching at the start of the year, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while delivering a new all-time low. Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro complements your Mac setup whether you’re looking to expand the I/O of a desktop machine or turn a MacBook into a full workstation. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, there’s dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up to 8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, and you can head below for more.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

In either case, both of the Thunderbolt 4 hubs are notable additions to your Apple setup. If the centerpiece of your workstation could also use an upgrade, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Currently on sale for the first time in months, you’re looking at $200 in savings.

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro features:

Create the ultimate workstation with our Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It has 12 ports to connect your MacBook or Windows laptop to multiple devices, video, ethernet, and power through a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. Get up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds—that’s 8x faster than USB 3.0. Charge your laptop and other connected devices simultaneously with up to 90W of Power Delivery. Immerse yourself in a smoother and clearer visual experience with top-tier video resolutions on as many as three additional displays.

