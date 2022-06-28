Pad & Quill up to 35% off leather M1 MacBook cases in new holiday sale, more from $32.50

In what will likely be the beginning of its 4th of July sale, Pad & Quill is now offering up to 35% off any of its leather MacBook cases from $32.50. This deal includes all of its latest M1 MacBook models alongside some of the older options and a few other accessories found on this landing page. But the real standout offer here is on the 14- and 16-inch M1 MacBook Leather Copertina Case and Stand at $109.84 and $129.85 shipped when you apply code Mac35 at checkout. Regularly $169 and $189 respectively, this is nearly 32% off the going rates and well under the 15% price drop we saw at launch in October. Designed for the 2021 M1 MacBooks, they also fit the similarly-sized 2016 to 2019 MacBook Pros, according to Pad & Quill. Head below for more deals and details.

Pad & Quill linen and leather MacBook cases up to 35% off

The Pad & Quill Copertina M1 leather MacBook case features a full grain leather build with a woolen interior designed to disguise your Apple machine like a real leather-bound book. Leaving all ports and speakers accessible, you’ll also find an interior pocket, a built-in multi-angle self-propping stand, and your choice of whiskey or chestnut leather colorways. Get even more details right here.

You can browse through the rest of the linen and leather MacBook cases Pad & Quill has on sale right now via this official landing page. Just remember to use the promo code above to lock-in the discounted rate.

Then browse through some of the other July 4th holiday sales that have now gone live below:

Pad & Quill M1 MacBook Copertina Case features:

Leather MacBook cases: Copertina [Koper’tina’] means book jacket or sleeve. This seems like the appropriate naming considering the California roots of this luxury accessory! This leather ‘Book Jacket’ provides outstanding protection luxurious style and includes a 12-degree built-in laptop stand with soft and durable woolen textile. What is not to love?

