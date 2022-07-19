Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike with 22-inch screen sees first discount at $527 off

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike for $1,473.03 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut to date at $527 off since it debuted last December while delivering a new all-time low. Sporting quite a few upgrades over other Smart Connect bikes in the Echelon stable, the new EX-7s arrives with all of the usual access to on-demand classes and curated workout experiences. Where it steps up from other models is the built-in 22-inch rotating screen that can flip over for guiding you through additional non-biking exercises. There’s also an improved pro-style vented seat that goes alongside 32 levels of magnetic resistance and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Entering at a lower price tag, the original Echelon EX5 smart bike arrives with a more affordable $951 price tag while packing much of the same overall expereince. This one isn’t quite as new and lacks some of the recent inclusions, ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

If you’re looking to actually track how the workouts are going, eufy’s new HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale P2 Pro is a great addition to your exercise regimen. Having just launched back in April, this model is now on sale for one of the very first times at $20 off the usual price tag and dropping down to $60. On top of being able to track 16 different metrics, it can combine all of those in order to create a virtual avatar to view results in real time.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

