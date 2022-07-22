Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 and AX55 Routers starting from $70

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $94.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $130, this 27% discount is amongst the lowest we’ve seen for this router. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX55 seeing speed upwards of 2,402Mb/s over 5GHz and 574Mb/s over 2.4GHz, and lower latency to wireless devices. The four high-gain antennas use beamforming technology to ensure even coverage throughout your home with Alexa integration allowing you to control the network with just your voice. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and will then give you access to management features. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for another TP-Link router deal.

If you’re on a tighter budget but want the benefits of Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link has its Archer AX21 Router for $69.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. You will find that both the AX21 and AX55 routers are fairly similar with the option above having slightly higher performance. The Archer AX21 will see speeds upwards of 1,200Mb/s over 5GHz and 574Mb/s over 2.4GHz. It uses the same beamforming technology for its antennas to ensure great coverage as well. If you have more smart home devices or just generally have more Wi-Fi devices, the Archer AX55 is probably the best choice for you.

Each of these routers comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, you can be more confident in smart home devices having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $229.50 which is marking the best price of the year. You can unlock this deadbolt by punching in a code on its touchscreen or using Siri.

TP-Link Archer AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Next-Gen Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Speeds: 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz bands ensure smoother streaming and faster downloads; support VPN server and VPN client

Expanded Wi-Fi Coverage: 4 high-gain external antennas and Beamforming technology combine to extend strong, reliable, Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Compatible with Alexa: Control your router via voice commands and make your life smarter and easier with Amazon Alexa

Improved Cooling Design: No heat ups, no throttles. A larger heat sink and redefined case design cools the WiFi 6 system and enables your network to stay at top speeds in more versatile environments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!